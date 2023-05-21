Alec Baldwin accused of 'yelling' at waitress trying to serve meals at gala

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has been accused of losing his temper and “yelling” at a waitress as he attended a star-studded gala in New York.

The 65-year-old actor allegedly “scolded” a young waitress at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala as she served guests their dinner, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The staff member is said to have been left “shocked” following the alleged incident. Alec attended the glitzy event with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and while they posed up a storm together on the red carpet, it’s said she wasn’t there to witness him “yelling”.

As per Mirror.co.uk, a source claims that the waitress, said to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was stuck behind Alec as he stood to chat with a fellow attendee.

The source said: “Then, when she could pass, she started putting plates on the table. I guess he didn’t like that she did that with him standing there.”

After the incident, the server is said to have been “visibly upset”, with a source telling Page Six that that she was overhead telling someone: “I don’t know why he yelled at me.”

The source suggested: “I’m guessing he felt it was rude of her to start putting plates down while he was standing there.”

