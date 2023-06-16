scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alec Baldwin dons Donald Trump costume as he sits on a pot

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Alec Baldwin brought back his famous Donald Trump impersonation, an act that became a comic routine for the American actor on SNL during Trump’s presidency.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor dons a snappy white shirt, red tie and navy blue slacks – and pops a squat on the toilet, reports Mirror.co.uk.

With his boomer boxers around his ankles, he pouts as he looks out a nearby window, his orange-blond hair slicked back in a familiar fashion.

The next picture has a stylist spraying hair product onto a strand of his fiery locks that he holds up dramatically, his puckered lips still protruding from his clean-shaven face.

Hold up a second… Alec Baldwin’s hair isn’t orange-blond – it’s usually much more silvery in nature. And what happened to his grey beard?

As per Mirror.co.uk, the third and fourth pictures reveal the true nature of the actor’s post.

In the former, Baldwin gets almost uncomfortably close to the camera, shows his hands and opens his mouth in a disgusted, squinty yet still puckered-lipped smirk.

And in the latter, he appears on the cover of Kurt Andersen’s book ‘You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year As President Donald J. Trump (a So-Called Parody),’ which Baldwin co-wrote with the satirical author.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WhatsApp working on multi-account feature on Android
Next article
Adobe Acrobat turns 30 as people opened over 400 bn PDFs in Acrobat in 2022
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Adobe Acrobat turns 30 as people opened over 400 bn PDFs in Acrobat in 2022

Technology

WhatsApp working on multi-account feature on Android

Health & Lifestyle

Covid pandemic increased diabetes among children, pregnant women

Technology

'Hey Disney!' voice assistant now available for Echo devices in US

Sports

Nottingham Open: Murray reaches quarterfinals with a seventh straight win on grass

Sports

Football: Southgate tells England players not to cross the line while celebrating wins

Technology

Virgin Galactic to roll out commercial service from June 27

Lyrics

Satyaprem Ki Katha – Gujju Pataka Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Technology

AI technologies will take away 8 lakh jobs in Hong Kong by 2028

News

Ryan Reynolds mentions 'fourth child' while announcing new his series

News

Netizens upset with Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer 

News

Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcome baby boy, reveal the name of child

Technology

Twitter suspends PlainSite and its founder's accounts under new CEO

Sports

Cricket World Cup: West Indies, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka head into Qualifier undefeated

Technology

Singapore to deploy more police robots in the absence of manpower

Technology

Russian ransomware group reveals more victims of MOVEit mass hack

Technology

Oracle lays off hundreds of employees in its Cerner health unit

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Indian cricket lovers left devasted and fuming (IANS column)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US