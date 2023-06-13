scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal, Richa & the 'Fukrey' gang celebrate 10 years of sleeper hit

By Agency News Desk

Ahead of its tenth release anniversary, team ‘Fukrey’, including Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Sing and Priya Anand, along with the filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, hosted a special event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

A box-office sensation, ‘Fukrey’ was released on June 14, 2013. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under the Excel Entertainment banner, the film opened poorly with bad reviews but slowly turned into a sleeper hit. The Rs 8-crore film raked in Rs 49 crore at the box office.

One movie release quickly turned into a franchise, which had its second instalment out in 2017, which too turned out to be a hit, encouraging the makers ot release an animated series for young adults, ‘Fukrey Boyzzz’.

Ahead of its threequel titled ‘Fukrey 3’ release, the film cast got together and posed happily for the shutterbugs. Pankaj Tripathi, incidentally, has been roped in for ‘Fukrey 3’ as well.

Ali Fazal, awaiting the June 16 release of his Hollywood outing, ‘Kandahar’, also starring Gerard Butler, turned up at the event and posed with his wife Richa Chadha, whom he met during the filming of ‘Fukrey’.

The first-look poster of the film was released in January, which hinted that Richa Chadha’s character, Bholi Punjaban, will be embarking on a political journey.

She is seen sitting on a bamboo chair with her political party’s symbol wrapped around her neck. The film is slated for a September 7 release.

