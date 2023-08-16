scorecardresearch
Ali Fazal to debut in Off-Broadway production in New York City

Ali Fazal is set to grace the Off-Broadway stage in the world capital for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, New York City.

Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Fukrey’ franchise, ‘Bang Baaja Baaraat’ and others, is set to grace the Off-Broadway stage in the world capital for Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, New York City. The talented actor will perform in an experimental drama.

Ali Fazal’s Off-Broadway debut will take place in a limited run of four weeks, showcasing his remarkable talent and versatility to theatre enthusiasts in New York City.

Speaking about his upcoming Off-Broadway venture, Ali said: “It’s a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds.”

The theatrical production is directed by Alexander Malichnikov, and is scheduled to begin rehearsals in October, promising a compelling and captivating experience for theatregoers.

Off-Broadway has always been an illustrious platform, graced by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and Ali’s inclusion marks an important step in diversity and representation in the world of theatre.

Meanwhile, Ali will be soon seen reprising his role of Guddu Pandit in the upcoming third season of his superhit crime-thriller streaming show ‘Mirzapur’. The series will soon drop on Prime Video.

5
