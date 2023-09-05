Ali Merchant's track ‘Pardesi Balam’ is a celebration of cultural diversity

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Television actor Ali Merchant made his big comeback to the screens with his new web-series ‘Libaas’. But apart from acting, he is also a music enthusiast and will be releasing his new track ‘Pardesi Balam’, which according to him is a celebration of cultural diversity and the unifying power of music.

Detailing the song, its music and its underlying meaning, the actor-turned-music producer said: “We wanted to create a track that goes beyond being just a song, serving as a musical experience that celebrates cultural diversity and the unifying power of music.”

‘Pardesi Balam’ will apparently be an ‘electro-folk’ track with classical undertones, featuring melodies of ragas in it.

Talking about the lyrics, Merchant said: “Its lyrics express a universal story of longing and connection, making it relatable to diverse audiences. The song gradually introduces electronic elements like synths, beats, and bass lines, woven together with classical instruments to create an enchanting sonic blend.”

Ali is best known for his work in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Lock Up Season 1’, and ‘Bandini’, among others. But for some time now, the actor has been on a long hiatus which he broke with his appearance in ‘Libbas’.

A passionate DJ, Merchant’s ‘Pardesi Balam’ will mark the actor’s debut in the music industry as a music producer and composer.

–IANS

anv/arm



