Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been named the cover star of TIME magazine’s inaugural TIME100 Next India list. The publication has recognised her journey in the film industry, her choice of different and challenging roles, and her efforts to improve working conditions for women in the entertainment industry.

Announcing her name on Instagram, TIME described Bhatt as a “Bollywood icon” and highlighted how she has grown from a newcomer into an actor who has explored different kinds of characters and films.

“Meet the cover star of our first-ever TIME 100 Next India list: Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt,” the magazine wrote in its Instagram caption.

Bhatt made her Bollywood debut as a leading actor with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. However, it was Imtiaz Ali’s Highway in 2014 that became an important turning point in her career. She played Veera Tripathi, a young woman who begins to understand herself and her life after being abducted. The film allowed audiences to see a different side of her acting abilities.

From commercial films to challenging roles

Following Highway, Bhatt continued to explore different characters. One of her notable performances came in Udta Punjab, where she played a Bihari migrant worker caught in Punjab’s drug trade. Her performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Over the years, she has worked in both commercial entertainers and films that focus strongly on performances. While 2 States connected with audiences as a mainstream romantic drama, films such as Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy allowed her to explore different subjects and characters.

TIME also highlighted the changing nature of Bollywood during Bhatt’s rise. The industry has gradually moved away from its traditional star system towards a more demanding celebrity culture.

Alia Bhatt’s work beyond films

Apart from acting, Bhatt has also spoken about the need for better working conditions for women in the film industry, particularly on film sets. This aspect of her work has also been recognised by the magazine.

Recently, she made an appearance at the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, wearing an embellished black and antique gold outfit designed by Ritu Kumar.

On the professional front, Bhatt will next be seen alongside Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2. She is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Her TIME100 Next India cover reflects her journey from her 2012 debut to becoming an established name in Indian cinema.