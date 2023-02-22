scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic

Alia Bhatt blasted the paparazzi on Tuesday after a photo of hers sitting inside her house was taken and published

By Pooja Tiwari
Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic
Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt blasted the paparazzi on Tuesday after a photo of hers sitting inside her house was taken and published on a media outlet’s Instagram page.

Tagging Mumbai Police on Instagram Stories, the actor re-shared the post, lashing out over the gross violation of privacy.

Alia Bhatt is likely to file a complaint as she tagged Mumbai Police in a recent post after her private pictures were leaked. Cops have advised her to take action in the matter, as per the latest update the actor’s team is now looking into the matter and is now in touch with the concerned people.

| Alia Bhatt
Alia bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic
| Alia Bhatt
Alia bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic
Previous article
Sandeep on his 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' role: Mandeep is focused on revenge
Next article
Deadly mpox virus identified in people with advanced HIV: Lancet
This May Also Interest You
News

Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly mpox virus identified in people with advanced HIV: Lancet

News

Sandeep on his 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' role: Mandeep is focused on revenge

News

Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen

Sports

ICC Men's Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No.1 ranked bowler

News

Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1

News

Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real

News

Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain

Technology

Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices

Technology

Microsoft, Nvidia sign 10-yr deal to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now

Sports

Ecuador striker Valencia on Internacional radar

News

If not an actor, Anchal Sahu would be in the medical profession

News

Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images

News

Will Smith makes fun of Oscars slapgate in new video

Sports

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

News

Anushka designs her mehindi for the upcoming wedding in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

News

For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting

News

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

News

Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US