Alia bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt blasted the paparazzi on Tuesday after a photo of hers sitting inside her house was taken and published on a media outlet’s Instagram page.

Tagging Mumbai Police on Instagram Stories, the actor re-shared the post, lashing out over the gross violation of privacy.

Alia Bhatt is likely to file a complaint as she tagged Mumbai Police in a recent post after her private pictures were leaked. Cops have advised her to take action in the matter, as per the latest update the actor’s team is now looking into the matter and is now in touch with the concerned people.

