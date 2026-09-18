Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 Mumbai schools under Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have announced a social initiative to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan being observed around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Alia shared the announcement on September 17 while wishing Modi on his 76th birthday.

In her post, she said she and Ranbir were pledging to refurbish 20 schools in accordance with recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, with the stated aim of creating better equipped spaces for children to learn and thrive.

The commitment comes as the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan gets underway across the country. Announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the month-long campaign runs from September 17 to October 17 and has been organised to mark Modi completing 25 years in public service on October 7, 2026. The programme includes a range of public service and community initiatives.

#AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor Pledge To Refurbish 20 Schools On #PMModi 's Birthday, Support Seva Sankalp Abhiyan ✅@aliaa08 and Ranbir Kapoor have marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday with a special pledge. Alia took to social media on Thursday, September 17, to… pic.twitter.com/HpSuW5crFd — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) September 18, 2026

For Alia and Ranbir, the announcement places education and school infrastructure at the centre of their participation in the campaign. With the 20 schools to be identified on the basis of BMC recommendations, the initiative is specifically focused on Mumbai’s civic school infrastructure rather than being a general nationwide commitment.

The pledge also adds an entertainment industry dimension to the wider Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which has seen several film personalities publicly associate themselves with initiatives and messages linked to the campaign.