Alia Bhatt rocks flared denims in airport look

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Kalina airport here on Saturday morning, as they headed for the promotions of their upcoming romantic drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, directed by Karan Johar.

Earlier, Alia and Ranveer visited Vadodara and New Delhi for the promotions of their movie. And now, they are on to their next destination in the promotion line-up, which is yet to be disclosed.

Alia was seen wearing a pink long sleeve t-shirt with ‘team Rocky and Rani’ written on it. She paired it with blue flared denims, lavender coloured slippers, and small gold hoop earrings.

With a no-makeup look, her hair was tied in a ponytail. She was also holding her silver coloured sipper glass in one hand.

Flaunting her beautiful smile, Alia posed for the paps. When paparazzi asked her to “wait” for more photos, she was heard saying “Late ho raha hai (I am getting late).”

On the other hand, Ranveer was seen in his all time dapper look, donning a white plain tee, green joggers, and a black long hoodie. He completed the look with black slippers, black sunglasses, a beanie cap and a mask.

The photographers were seen shouting “Baba idhar”, “Baba without mask” (as Ranveer is fondly called Baba), the actor was then seen waving towards the camera.

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, and produced by Dharma Productions, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

