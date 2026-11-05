Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures of Ranbir Kapoor spending quality time with daughter Raha on Ramayana sets

While Ranbir Kapoor is receiving attention for his role as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, his wife Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of a more personal side of the actor. The actress recently posted a few behind the scenes pictures of Ranbir spending time with their daughter Raha on the film’s sets. The pictures show the actor taking a break from his shooting schedule to be with his little girl.

Ranbir appears to be dressed for an action sequence in the pictures. Despite being occupied with the demanding shoot, he makes time for Raha, giving fans a glimpse of their bond. The photographs capture a quiet family moment away from the film’s large scale production and the attention surrounding its release.

Alia Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor’s dedication

Along with the pictures, Alia shared a heartfelt note appreciating Ranbir’s efforts and the work of everyone involved in the film. She wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her, so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”

Her message highlighted the time and effort Ranbir has put into the project while also acknowledging the importance of his role as a father. She also extended her appreciation to the team that worked on the film.

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been mounted on a reported budget of Rs. 4,000 crore, covering both instalments. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Since its theatrical release, the film has attracted attention from audiences, with its visual effects and presentation of the epic becoming key talking points. Alia’s pictures, meanwhile, have offered a personal glimpse into Ranbir’s experience during the making of the film, bringing the focus briefly from his on screen role to his family life.