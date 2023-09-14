scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alia Bhatt’s day off schedule is to ‘relax’ and ‘chill’ in a pool

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) One of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is an avid social media user, who shares vibrant glimpses of her life with her humongous fanbase.


1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Rick and Morty’ creator Justin Roiland denies charges of sexual harassment
Next article
Your cleaning products may be emitting hundreds of toxic chemicals
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US