scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alia says her 'Heart of Stone' character is reflection of her roots

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with her upcoming streaming release ‘Heart of Stone’, said that her character of Keya Dhawan in the film, is a true reflection of her roots as it’s a mark of who the actress is and where she comes from.

The actress also shared that she said yes to the film to add to her repository of her experience as it gave her the chance to collaborate with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

‘Heart of Stone’ pledges a pulse-pounding escapade, led by the formidable pairing of Gal Gadot and Alia.

Talking about what drew her to ‘Heart of Stone’, and the role of Keya Dhawan, Alia said: “This was a super huge opportunity for me to be a part of a film like this, and to break through to the global market. I’ve been working in the Indian film industry for ten years now, but this is my first English language film, and that’s always something that I wanted to tick off my box.”

She said that she was waiting for the right opportunity and the film offered her the same.

“I also wanted it to be true to who I am and where I come from. I found that in ‘Heart of Stone’ and in the character of Keya, because she’s from India and she’s pushed against these extreme circumstances. She has to really prove herself and she’s fighting for something, as everyone is in the film, and she has her own motive,” she added.

The actress said: “Also, being a part of this huge action film headlined by Gal Gadot, it’s really the action film of today, one led by this really strong woman whom we all look up to and love. I really liked the whole narrative, and having seen Tom Harper’s work as well, I was really excited to work with him. There were a lot of pluses that came together to make me feel I should take the plunge and do this.”

‘Heart of Stone’ will drop on Netflix on August 11.

–IANS

aa/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish
Next article
Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC

Health & Lifestyle

Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish

News

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

Sports

Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today

News

Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark

News

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

News

Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

Technology

Indian startup workers get average salary hike of 8 to 12% in 2022-23: Report

Sports

Hockey India announces special coaching camp for sub-junior teams; appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches (Ld)

News

Akshay Kumar releases new clip of his character ahead of 'OMG 2' release

Technology

Amazon says digitised 62 lakh MSMEs, created over 13 lakh jobs in India to date

Technology

Ola Electric registers whopping Rs 784cr loss in FY22

News

Sonu Sood helps man from Bihar to clear debts

News

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how he ‘activated’ his ‘feminine’ energy for ‘Dream Girl 2’

Health & Lifestyle

People with low levels of Vitamin K have less healthy lungs: Study

Technology

AI-based automated microscope successfully detects malaria in travellers

Health & Lifestyle

India committed to eliminating lymphatic filariasis by 2027: Mandaviya

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US