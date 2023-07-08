scorecardresearch
Alia wishes 'Queen' Neetu Kapoor on b’day: 'You make everything wonderful'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Saturday penned a heartfelt note for her mother-in-law and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is celebrating her 65th birthday, on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, Alia shared a monochrome photo of Neetu, and wrote in the caption — “Happy birthday queen @ you make everything wonderful!!!

Love you oh so much!” — with a yellow heart emoji.

Neetu, who is currently in Italy, shared a lovestruck family portrait with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni, and her granddaughter Samara. Alia and her daughter Raha, however, were not present at the birthday celebration.

The Bollywood actress famous for her role in ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, and last seen in ‘JugJuggJeeyo’, wrote in the caption, “Beautiful cherished day. Missed @aliaabhatt #raha (my loves) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii.”

Alia dropped a red heart emoji on Neetu’s post and said, “Love youuuuuuuuu.”

Riddhima also shared the same family photo and wrote, “Happy B’day Ma. We adore you #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt and my baby Raha) #portofino.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is on a summer vacation with her family in Italy, commented on sister Riddhima’s post, and said, “Surprise best best”, with a rainbow and red heart emoji.

Bharat, also penned a birthday note for his mother-in-law and said, “Happy happy birthday. Mom. Love you so much”.

Meanwhile, Alia is busy promoting her Hollywood debut film ‘Heart of Stone’. She will appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the spy film.

She also has Karan Johar’s romantic comedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, co-starring Ranveer Singh, which is set to release on July 28.

–IANS

sp/svn

Entertainment Today

