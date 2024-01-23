Alicia Silverstone provides Indian school children with vegan meals

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alicia Silverstone teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to provide delicious vegan desi food to HIV-positive orphans and children with learning disabilities.

“I love children! And sharing yummy vegan food with them is the perfect way to showcase how rich and flavourful meals are when we leave animals in peace,” said Alicia.

These youngsters enjoyed the tasty lunches after taking a tour to meet rescued cows, goats, sheep, camels, and other animals at Animal Rahat’s beautiful sanctuaries in Gundlupet, Ranapur, and Sangli.

The animals were rescued from various hardships, including being used for gruelling labour or in circuses, or were slated to be sacrificed, would have been abandoned by dairies, or faced other horrific fates.

The actress added: “A vegan of many years who has raised her strapping son, Bear, vegan.”

“India is such a magical place, and I’m happy to help PETA India celebrate Republic Day with Animal Rahat by treating children to a visit they’ll never forget and a healthy and delicious vegan meal that saves lives.”

–IANS

dc/prw