scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Alicia Silverstone 'wasn't happy' working in Hollywood, chose to step away

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) Alicia Silverstone had given up on acting because she “wasn’t happy” in Hollywood. The 46-year-old star launched her career appearing in 1993 movie ‘The Crush’ as well as part of videos for rock band Aerosmith and later became a household name after starring as Cher in hit teen movie ‘Clueless’ in 1995.

But, the actress has admitted she wasn’t “comfortable” with fame, reports Female First UK.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “When ‘Clueless’ came out, it really shifted. I had been the girl from ‘Crush’, then I was the Aerosmith chick, and then, after that, I was Cher. It was very complicated and I don’t think I knew how to manage it: I didn’t have the foundation, the good tools to deal with it, I wasn’t prepared for it in any way, shape, or form. I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn’t feel comfortable.”

Alicia went on to land a big money movie deal and appear in the widely-panned comic book blockbuster ‘Batman and Robin’ but the actress says she wasn’t enjoying herself and decided to step away from Hollywood by the end of the 1990s.

She explained, quoted by Female First UK: “I wasn’t happy and what I did was really extract myself a bit from my acting career and went more into my activism.”

“I went to Africa to help the elephants, I went to Peru to try to help the rainforest. I found my passion for writing books on healing and health. The Kind Diet books came a bit later but that was the start of the journey there.”

Female First UK further states that Alicia didn’t give up acting completely and took a number of smaller parts over the years, but has since been throwing herself back into bigger roles again after falling back in love with acting while appearing in David Mamet’s play ‘Boston Marriage’ in 2007.

She said: “It was there, when I was on stage, doing a David Mamet play, being directed by David Mamet, it reminded me how much I really, really love acting. And I was sad I’d let go of so much of it. There were so many amazing opportunities that I said no to, because I didn’t feel able. But after that play, I thought, ‘Geez, I’d really love to do that again’.”

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Tesla continues investment in US, announces new engineering HQ
Next article
Neha Kakkar gifts sunglasses to 'Indian Idol 13' contestant
This May Also Interest You
News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

Health & Lifestyle

'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitating quick OPD registration'

Sports

Sr women's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra win league matches

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US