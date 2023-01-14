scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Allison Williams wants a sequel to surprise hit 'M3GAN'

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Allison Williams, who plays a roboticist, Gemma in the recently released sci-fi horror film ‘M3GAN’, wants a sequel to the movie.

The 34-year-old actress is shocked by the success of the sci-fi horror flick about a robotic doll that becomes extremely protective of a child and revealed she would love to make a follow-up, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Allison told ‘Variety’: “I love anything that elevates original IP and risky genre-mixing. Not to be weirdly meta and self-deprecating, but I’m not Tom Cruise. It’s not like my face on the poster alone can guarantee a certain amount of opening. The fact that movies like this are going to be seen and enjoyed by audiences just bodes well for others like it, and that is a very exciting version of our industry: one that’s experimental and doesn’t rely on being part of a pre-existing franchise to expect success”.

She further said, quoted by ‘Female First UK’, “While you’re making it, you can’t help but wonder, ‘If we got to make more, what would they be?” So much of what we do is in service of the people who watch it. So I think the idea of people wanting more and being able to deliver is so wonderful”.

“I just feel so grateful that it all has gone the way that it has, from the trailer coming out and people really embracing her, people going out and supporting the movie and seeing it and going back with their friends. The fact that they want more is just so great. It’s gonna be really fun if we get to work on it, to figure out how we can zig and zag around the expectations of what it would be and try to keep things surprising while also delivering on the reasons that people want more in the first place”, she added.

And, after the success of ‘Get Out’ and ‘M3GAN’, Allison is enjoying the horror genre, although she still wants to work on other movies.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Previous article
Balakrishna celebrates Sankranti in Chandrababu's native village
Next article
Chilled beer, lunch, talking films: Anubhav Sinha unwinds with fellow directors
This May Also Interest You
News

Chilled beer, lunch, talking films: Anubhav Sinha unwinds with fellow directors

News

Balakrishna celebrates Sankranti in Chandrababu's native village

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh open tournament by stunning Australia, UAE begin with win over Scotland

News

James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Malaysia 4-0 in opener

Technology

2022 was 5th warmest year on record, situation alarming: NASA

Technology

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart raises $18 mn in funding winter

News

Ram Charan saw 'RRR' for the first time with Rajamouli at 4 am in local theatre

News

Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories with cast of 'Mission Majnu'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: New Zealand start their campaign with 3-1 win over Chile

Sports

Will help us to learn a lot by playing against Australia, says Pakistan's Sidra Amin

News

Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'

Technology

Twitter rolls out 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web

News

Marisa Abela's first look as Amy Winehouse from biopic leaves fans divided

Sports

Dakar Rally 2023: Nacho Cornejo wins 12th Stage, second stage win for Honda

Technology

Google rolls out phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut is missing her mom-made laddus…

Sports

Gujarat win 9th edition of National Blind Cricket Tournament

Sports

IND v SL, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep, Sri Lanka seek to end tour on a high (preview)

Sports

SA20: Delighted to see domestic players putting their hands up already, says Lungi Ngidi

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US