Allu Arjun crowns Soujanya as winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, June 5 (IANS) Leading Tollywood star Allu Arjun has crowned Soujanya Bhagavathula as the winner of Telugu Indian Idol 2.

The grand culmination of the enthralling musical extravaganza presented by aha, a local OTT platform, left impressed the audience with its performances and talents.

Allu Arjun announced the winner at the end of the season’s grand finale.

In a thrilling and closely-contested finale, Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam emerged as the winner, leaving an impressive impression with her soulful renditions. The talented Jayaram and Laasya Priya secured the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

The show’s panel of judges, comprising music maestros S.S. Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik, played a pivotal role in mentoring and shaping the talented participants. As the show’s host, Hema Chandra added a touch of elegance and warmth, ensuring an engaging and competitive spirit for the audience.

Over 10,000 people vied for the Top 12 spots of the show at the auditions.

Sruthi from New Jersey, Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, and Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam made it to the Top 5.

Congratulating Soujanya for her achievement, Allu Arjun said, “Balancing the responsibilities of being a mother to a two-year-old while participating in such a demanding competition is no easy feat, and I deeply respect her dedication and commitment.

“I believe in the importance of having strong family support, and Soujanya is fortunate to have the love and support of her husband. Every husband should uplift and stand by his wife, and every woman should strive to create her identity. Soujanya’s success inspires all, and I wish her continued success in her musical journey.”

Soujanya said, “Receiving the award from Allu Arjun is like a dream come true. His words of encouragement and appreciation will forever hold a special place in my heart. This incredible journey has taught me the power of perseverance. I am forever grateful to aha, the esteemed judges, the viewers, the talented contestants, and the incredible team behind the show for believing in me and providing me with this platform to showcase my talent.

“This victory is not just mine, it belongs to everyone who has supported and encouraged me. I will cherish this moment forever and strive for excellence in my musical journey.”

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
