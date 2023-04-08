scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, April 7 (IANS) Allu Arjun is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewellery in the first-look poster of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, the much-awaited sequel of the hit movie.

The actor shared the poster of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ on Twitter.

The makers released the poster along with a teaser video — ‘Where is Pushpa?’ — on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday. Director Sukumar has raised the expectations of the audience with the three-minute special video introducing Pushpa and his world.

After the huge success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, expectations are big from the sequel.

The video begins with the news that Pushpa has escaped from Tirupati jail with gunshot wounds. The police deploy a special unit to hunt down Pushpa in the forests. Pushpa’s supporters take to the streets and resort to violence following rumours of his death or his escape to some other country.

The chaotic situation pauses for a moment with the breaking news on a channel that Pushpa has been spotted in a jungle. The hidden camera footage from a nature reserve shows a tiger stepping away as Pushpa enters with his characteristic swagger.

And he declares: “When an animal in a forest steps back, then you should know a tiger has come, but when tiger itself steps away, then it’s Pushpa who has come.” The video ends with the punchline: ‘Rule Pushpa Ka’.

The much-awaited movie is likely to be released in the Summer of 2024.

–IANS

ms/srb

Previous article
IPL 2023: All-round Krunal Pandya takes Lucknow to comfortable five-wicket win over SRH (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: All-round Krunal Pandya takes Lucknow to comfortable five-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

News

What is a Margaret Moment?

News

IANS Review: 'Jubilee': An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema's early years (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

News

'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh defeat Ireland by seven wickets in one-off Test

Sports

Orleans Masters: India's Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Chi Yu Jen to storm into semifinals

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars with three-fer as Lucknow restrict Hyderabad to 121/8

Sports

IPL 2023: Batting a concern for Mumbai Indians ahead of first home clash of the season

Sports

Three int'l teams to compete in Air Force hockey meet

News

After health scare, TV actress Neha Madra blessed with baby girl

Health & Lifestyle

Pregnant women suffer uneasiness due to wrong diagnosis in Bihar

Sports

Suryakumar Yadav is the sort of player that can win you a World Cup: Ricky Ponting

Sports

Football: Chennaiyin FC name 28-member squad for Super Cup 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Technology

WhatsApp may allow users share status updates to FB Stories

News

‘Ajay Devgn gives least instructions & gets best out of actors,’ says Chetan Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: What I always look for is to make as many runs in Power-play as possible, says Wriddhiman Saha

News

Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star Jackie Chan on his b'day, shares pics

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US