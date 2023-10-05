scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Allu Arjun's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai to be unveiled later this year

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Telugu star Allu Arjun, who recently bagged the National Film Award, is all set to have his wax figure unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Dubai, later this year.

On Thursday, a video of the actor giving his measurements surfaced which showed him donning a black suit.

His figure will wear an iconic red jacket which he wore in the boardroom dance scene of his movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

On getting the news that he had been selected for a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai, Allu said in a statement: “I visited Madame Tussauds in Los Angeles and was blown away by the experience! I can’t believe that now I’ll have a wax figure, I never would have believed it.”

A ‘sitting’, that is a meeting between the celebrity and the artists at Madame Tussauds, took place in Dubai earlier this year.

Over 200 measurements were taken, being the normal, detailed process needed to create one of the amazing wax figures.

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai said: “Allu Arjun is without a doubt the biggest actor from the south of India. What better way to mark his incredible success than by giving the fans what they want – his first ever wax figure! Our artists have been working with Allu on his likeness and we can’t wait to unveil the figure later this year.”

The figure will be placed in the beautiful and interactive Bollywood Zone inside the attraction located on Bluewaters.

–IANS

aa/prw

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Indian women’s hockey team loses 0-4 against China in semis
Next article
Ranveer says 'Mera Mahi', as he posts photo giving a peck on Dhoni's cheeks
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US