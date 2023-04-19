scorecardresearch
Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan built a connection during 'Evil Dead Rise'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) As their movie ‘Evil Dead Rises’ is all set to release, actors Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan spoke about the deep connection they built during making of the film.

Warner Bros Pictures is all set to return to the iconic horror franchise, ‘Evil Dead Rise,’ written and directed by Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland.

Talking about their bond and playing sisters on screen, Sullivan commented: “Alyssa and I both met, we went deep. Lee, Alyssa and I wanted to really anchor our characters before chucking them in the blender. We explored and we gave backstory that is sort of private to us. Both Beth and Ellie are total battlers-there’s this real survivor streak to them. They’re this rough, not needy, kind of fiercely independent duo.”

“Working with Alyssa was easy from day one,” added Sullivan.

“One night I had my mother visiting from Australia, and we all went out to dinner, and the waiter was like, ‘Are you two sisters? Is this your mother?’ So, it’s interesting that we had this natural affinity and had created a depth. I fell in love working with her, because I think we laughed for hours straight. It was so much of sisterhood.”

Sutherland concured: “Working with Lily was the best! We developed a dynamic between us really quickly. Ellie and Beth’s relationship is sweet.”

“Lee, Lily and I talked at length about it in prep and I think they’re as close as sisters can get while being physically distanced. We talked about the fact that Ellie had stepped in and taken care of Beth when their mother was unable to. So, I think there’s a maternal aspect there as well.”

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sullivan and Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in cinemas in India on April 21.

