Amanda Bynes checks into new inpatient mental health center

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Actress Amanda Bynes has checked into a new mental health treatment centre as she continues to work on her illness.

Sources told tmz.com that Amanda checked herself into an intensive inpatient mental health treatment centre in Orange County at the beginning of July, nearly a week after checking out of a Los Angeles area mental health facility for outpatient treatment.

Amanda wanted more of a therapeutic place to live rather than living by herself at her L.A. apartment and felt she needed more help than the outpatient treatment was providing.

Sources said Amanda was introduced to this centre in Orange County through her last treatment centre, and she likes how she’s able to be around a medical team, therapists and other patients, because it provides social interaction and company as opposed to being on her own.

Amanda’s receiving a higher level of care at the inpatient centre than she was in an outpatient setting.

She’s in residential treatment getting 24/7 care, while also taking part in daily therapy sessions and activities to help her develop skills to use when she leaves the centre.

The sources insist it was Amanda’s decision to check into this new facility, which is a running theme with her.

The portal had broken the story Amanda called cops June 17 to report she was in distress and felt she could harm herself. Police responded with a mental health specialist who determined Amanda needed to be placed on a psych hold and she spent time in a psychiatric facility before briefly moving to outpatient care.

The sources say there’s no time frame on how long Amanda will be in this new facility, it’s dependent on when she feels ready to leave and be on her own again. Amanda’s parents know where she is and they’re supportive of her decisions. She knows her parents are there for her if she needs them

