scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amber Heard returns to red carpet one year after Johnny Depp trial

By Agency News Desk

<![CDATA[

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amber Heard arrived in style at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her movie ‘In The Fire’, marking her first major public appearance since losing the widely-covered Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Heard, 37, was seen smiling at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Saturday.

It marked her first red carpet event since she and her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s televised defamation trial came to an end a little more than a year ago.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Aquaman’ actress walked the red carpet in a long black dress that featured a belt across her waist.

She had her hair styled in tight curls that fell around her shoulders and wore a bold red lipstick.

Praising her new film ‘In The Fire’, Heard told ‘People’: “It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has.”

She added: “I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

In the supernatural thriller, Heard plays a “pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science”.

“Set in 1899, the film follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist as she arrives on a rich farm in Colombia after being called to solve the case of a disturbed child following increasingly insistent accusations that the child is the devil,” ‘People’ wrote, citing a press release.

“While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her ‘cure’ becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself,” according to the plot.

‘In The Fire’ director Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriega also attended the premiere at the Taormina Film Festival on Saturday, alongside Heard.

Heard has largely stayed away from the public eye after losing the court battle, and had even moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige after selling her house in California. 

]]>

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Michael Shannon refused 'Star Wars' because he finds the blockbusters 'mindless'
This May Also Interest You
News

Michael Shannon refused 'Star Wars' because he finds the blockbusters 'mindless'

News

Here's why Nicola Coughlan is nervous about filming racy scenes in 'Bridgerton' Season 3

News

Salman Khan explains how ‘Bigg Boss’ has made the audience smart

News

Parineeti Chopra responds to a fan asking 'how's married life?'

News

Adipurush: Ramayana Remixed! (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Harrison Ford on retiring from acting: 'I don’t do well when I don’t have work'

News

Joanna Lumley feels disgusted by sex scenes, compares them to 'soft porn'

News

Taylor Swift asks fans during Eras Tour to be 'kind and gentle' on social media

News

Father of 12, Nick Cannon is pursuing Master's in Child Psychology

News

A non-film critic's critique: 'Adipurush' is a minefiled of misadventures

News

Dancing to 'Scream': Britney Spears pays tribute to Michael Jackson in a recent video

News

Tesher reveals why his new song ‘Jacquemus’ is named after women’s handbag

News

Prem Sagar on ‘Adipurush’ dialogue change: ‘Nice to accept mistake and move forward’

News

Tina Turner to be honoured at July 4 Fireworks Spectacular in NYC

News

Nawazuddin to share screen space with Shehnaaz in new song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they are expecting a boy

News

Akangsha Rawat calls playing Diti in ‘Shiv Shakti’ a challenging experience

News

'I exist because of you': Ajay remembers late father Veeru Devgan:

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US