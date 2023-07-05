scorecardresearch
Ameesha says abiding love for her 'Gadar' character makes her 'tear up'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Ameesha Patel, who will be seen reprising her role of Sakina in ‘Gadar 2’, says the kind of love and appreciation that comes her way makes her teary-eyed and warms her heart.Ameesha was interacting with the media on the sidelines of Fabric Expo 2023 in Mumbai. The talk centred around ‘Gadar 2’. The much-anticipated movie’s release is around the corner and the chatter about it has gained momentum.

Talking about the reception that the original ‘Gadar’ received, Ameesha said: “It is one of the biggest hit movies of India. Even after 22 years, the kind of love Tara and Sakina are getting, it just warms my heart and I tear up as well.

“It is such a warm feeling, the character has sort of entered everyone’s heart and mind. The film is still getting the same kind of response after the release of the ‘Gadar 2’ teaser and song release.”

Ameesha urged the audiences to keep “the kind of love and appreciation you showered” on ‘Gadar’ going for ‘Gadar 2’. She added: “I hope the audiences like the film, as they are the ultimate deciders.”

On a personal note, Ameesha said that before venturing into films, she had aspired to be an interior designer.

She said: “If I wouldn’t have entered films, my interest was interior design. Making the house beautiful, keeping good things for the house, choosing the right combinations for the house, I enjoy these things. I am about to start renovating my house in July.”

Ameesha will be seen in ‘Gadar 2’, opposite Sunny Deol. She will return in the role of Sakina and Sunny will once again be seen as Tara Singh. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.

–IANSnewsline/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
