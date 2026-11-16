Amitabh Bachchan‘s security has reportedly been increased outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, after the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two men allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to investigators, one of the alleged plots uncovered during the operation involved targeting the Bollywood megastar at his Juhu home. The development comes amid a series of threatening emails received by authorities over the past month, which had also mentioned Bachchan’s residence. Meanwhile, the actor shared a cryptic message on social media, adding to the attention surrounding the developments.

Two alleged shooters arrested in separate attack plots

According to a report by NDTV, the two accused have been identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky, a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab. They were arrested on Saturday. Police suspect that the two men were allegedly involved in separate plans to target a Delhi-based businessman and Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan _Pic Courtesy Imdb

Investigators reportedly believe that Vikas had been instructed to shoot the businessman in Delhi as part of an extortion attempt. He travelled from Mumbai, while Deepak was expected to join him later. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Vikas and subsequently apprehended Deepak, who was allegedly hiding in Mumbai. Deepak is suspected of having been assigned the task of targeting Bachchan at his residence.

The police are now investigating how the two accused were connected, who allegedly instructed them and what motivated the separate plans. Investigators suspect that the alleged plot involving Bachchan could be linked to a statement he reportedly made about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. However, the exact motive behind the suspected conspiracy has not yet been established, and the investigation is ongoing.

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic ‘bach gaye’ post

T 5847 – बच गए — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2026

Amid the developments, Amitabh Bachchan shared a brief but cryptic message on social media during the intervening night of November 15 and 16. The actor wrote “bach gaye (survived)” without offering any explanation about what he was referring to. The timing of the post has attracted attention, although there is no confirmation that it was connected to the alleged threat.

Jalsa receives multiple threatening emails

The latest development comes after Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, was reportedly mentioned in three threatening emails received over the past month.

The first email, sent on October 23, warned of an attack on Jalsa and the office of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Another email, received on November 6, mentioned Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It also referred to Khalistan and threatened an attack during Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course.

A third threatening email arrived on November 12 and reportedly named Jalsa, Mumbai Airport, the Mayor’s office and several banks. Following the threats, police searched all the locations mentioned in the messages but did not find anything suspicious.

Security tightened outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home

Mumbai Police have since strengthened security outside Jalsa, with additional personnel deployed and barricades installed outside the actor’s residence. The heightened security measures were also visible during Amitabh Bachchan’s weekly Sunday meeting with fans on November 1.

Amitabh Bachchan _Pic Courtesy Instagram

On that occasion, the veteran actor greeted his fans through a bulletproof glass enclosure, with his usual wheeled pedestal covered on three sides by protective glass. However, he did not use the enclosure during his subsequent Sunday appearances on November 8 and November 15.

With the latest arrests and the investigation into the alleged threats continuing, security arrangements outside the megastar’s Mumbai residence have reportedly been tightened.