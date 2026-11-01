Amitabh Bachchan continued his much-loved Sunday tradition of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. However, this week’s appearance was different from his usual interactions. The veteran actor greeted the crowd from inside a transparent protective glass enclosure, reportedly introduced as an additional security measure.

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow to catch a glimpse of the actor. The 83-year-old star has maintained this tradition for several years, making it a special weekly moment for his admirers.

This Sunday, Amitabh stepped out to acknowledge the crowd but remained inside the protective enclosure. He waved at fans with his familiar gesture as people gathered outside to see him. Security personnel were also present at the location.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied him during the weekly meeting. While Amitabh greeted the fans, Abhishek stood behind him and kept an eye on the surroundings. Pictures and videos from the appearance showed the actor raising his hand and acknowledging the crowd from behind the transparent glass.

Why was extra security arranged at Jalsa?

The additional security arrangement reportedly comes after a bomb threat email allegedly targeting Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow was reported to Mumbai Police in October.

According to reports, the threatening email was received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area. The message allegedly mentioned Bachchan’s residence, following which Mumbai Police began investigating the matter.

The latest Sunday appearance has brought attention to the additional precautions being taken during the actor’s interaction with fans. However, there has been no official confirmation that the glass enclosure was installed specifically because of the reported threat.

Amitabh Bachchan shares health update

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently raised concerns among fans after sharing a post about his health on his personal blog. The actor mentioned that he had been advised to rest and recover and would be taking a break from his regular social media updates.

On Friday, he shared another message on his Tumblr account, giving a brief update about his recovery. He wrote, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness.”

Despite his recent health update, the actor made time for his regular Sunday interaction with fans, although this time with additional security precautions.