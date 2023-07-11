Ammy Virk plays legendary Jeona Maurh in upcoming Punjabi biopic

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Actor-singer Ammy Virk, who is seen portraying a colonial Punjabi villager in ‘Maurh’, said the movie and his character stokes flames of nationalism, portraying the disturbing political climate during the pre-Partition era.

Set in the pre-Partition Punjab, the story chronicles the life of Jeona Maurh (played by Ammy), who took up the pistol to avenge the death of his bandit brother, Kishna.

Jeona is determined to demolish the exploitative land tax mafia, which works with the Indian monarchs and Britishers to impoverish the people, as well as Dogar, another thief who betrayed Kishna.

Talking about ‘Maurh’, Ammy said: “It is a thought-provoking narrative which portrays the journey of two brothers who become bandits in Punjab. It is a film that embodies the strength and power of Punjabi cinema. The film is shot in picturesque locations across Punjab with soul-stirring background music.”

He added: “Portraying Jeona was not easy. The character and the movie stokes flames of nationalism, portraying the disturbing political climate during the pre-Partition era.”

‘Maurh’ explores the socio-political landscape of Punjab and its people during the British rule, capturing their dreams, struggles and emotions and keeps history enthusiasts glued to the screen.

Director Jatinder Mauhar said, “After ‘Maurh’, I wish to take the Punjabi film domain across geographies and cultures. ‘Maurh’ is an interesting narrative which delves deep into the lives of Jeona and Kishna, who confront the injustices propagated by British rulers and native kings to protect their land. The actors add emotional depth to the film, making it worth a watch.”

The film also stars Dev Kharoud, Vikramjeet Virk, Amiek Virk, Naiqra Kaur and Kuljinder Sidhu in pivotal roles. It will premiere on ZEE5 on July 21.

