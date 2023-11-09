scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ananya addresses nepotism debate from famous roundtable conversation with Siddhant Chaturvedi

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday, who appeared on the third episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Sara Ali Khan, addressed the nepotism debate as at one point she found herself at the centre of it.

During an actors’ roundtable conversation, Ananya had said that despite being an insider, things haven’t been easy for her as she too struggles with a lot of things before she went onto mention that her life hasn’t been as privileged as people think of it to be because her father never appeared on ‘Koffee With Karan’.

This coupled with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi’s comments about the starting line being different for insiders and outsiders during the same roundtable led to a barrage of criticism for Ananya and even more, countless memes around her.

Talking about the incident, Ananya said, “Honestly, I don’t want to sound like I’m victimising myself, saying ‘Oh it’s so tough for me’. It’s tough for everyone. It’s not easy for anyone in this business no matter at what stage they’re in their careers. All I have ever worked for is validation. I’m the daughter of a man who is a huge people pleaser. In every aspect of my life, I just wanted love from people.”

She further mentioned, “I do want people to think that I’m worthy of the opportunities I have got so far. I’m waiting for good work to come to me and I’m quite excited for the kind of work I’m doing.”

As fate would have it, a few years after the infamous roundtable, Ananya and Siddhant went to star opposite each other in the 2022 film ‘Gehraiyaan’.

The film, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa, released on streaming was panned by critics and failed to garner audience attention too.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

aa/khz

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chef Tejasvi Chandela's 'liquid to dessert challenge' tests home cooks' culinary skills on 'MasterChef India'
Next article
Muller suggesting a bigger hotel room for goal machine Kane to store his ball trophies
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US