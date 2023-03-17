scorecardresearch
Ananya, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to 'Saat Samundar Paar'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) It was a visual treat to see actress Ananya Panday dance with her father Chunky Panday on the song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ at her cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding held here on Thursday.

A video shared on Ananya’s fan page, showed Ananya dressed in a powder blue and white saree dancing with Chunky, who sported a parrot green blazer paired with white pants. They were also joined by Ananya’s cousin brother Ahaan, who looked dapper in a black suit.

The song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ is from Chunky’s 1992 film ‘Vishwatma’ directed by Rajiv Rai. It also stars Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Bharti among many others.

The film follows Prabhat, an honest police officer, being sent to Kenya by the Indian Government to capture the dreaded crime lord Ajgar Jurrat and bring an end to his illegal businesses.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cyber crime-thriller, Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’.

–IANS

