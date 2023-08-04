scorecardresearch
Ananya Panday flaunts her curves, channeling her inner Barbie in a pink bikini.

Ananya Panday treated her social media family to pictures of herself in a rather cute pink swimsuit with an even cuter caption

By Pooja Tiwari
On Thursday, Ananya Panday treated her social media family to pictures of herself in a rather cute pink swimsuit with an even cuter caption. Sharing a series of herself, having a gala time in what seems like a boat, Ananya wrote, “took the pink theme too seriously.”

Ananya Panday’s post caught the attention of none other than her bff Orry, who could help himself from leaving a hilarious comment. He wrote, “When did you have a baby.” For those seeking context, Orry was referring to a pic of Ananya, where she can be seen holding a baby in her arms.

The star gave her Ibiza beach look a Barbie update, and netizens loved it, including her BFF Suhana Khan and Maheep Kapoor. Check out the post inside.

Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Curves
Entertainment Today

