Actor Ananya Panday recently spoke about marriage, relationships and changing ideas of love at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026. During her conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, the actor shared her thoughts on why younger people today are not in a hurry to get married. She also spoke about her own expectations from love and revealed that she would eventually like to get married and have children.

During the discussion, the conversation touched upon how female actors today are more comfortable speaking openly about their relationships and personal lives compared to actors from the 70s and 80s. It was also pointed out that while some actors are open to marriage even during the peak of their careers, many young people outside the film industry seem less interested in settling down early.

Responding to this, Ananya said that people may have been equally reluctant in the past, but they did not always have the freedom to express their choices.

“I think the reluctance could have been there in the past too; people just didn’t have the choice to say no. Now, this generation is seeing enough examples to stand up and say no. For me, it is tough to answer a question like this because I am a very romantic person. For me, love is everything, and I would love to get married eventually. At some point, I’d like to be married and have children. I see my friends around me are exactly the same.”

Ananya Panday says Gen Z still believes in true love

The actor further explained that although today’s generation has more choices when it comes to relationships, its belief in genuine love has not changed. According to Ananya, having more options does not mean that young people have stopped looking for meaningful relationships.

“I think now we just have a lot more options. But that doesn’t change the fact that we don’t believe in true love. We are also still seeking that,” she added.

Ananya Panday says Gen Z has high expectations from love

Ananya was joined on stage by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is known for portraying relationships and romance in films such as Jab We Met and Tamasha. Earlier during the discussion, Imtiaz had spoken about how the younger generation still has an old-fashioned understanding of love.

Agreeing with his observation, Ananya explained that young people often have an ideal picture of romance, even if they have not experienced that kind of relationship themselves.

“As Imtiaz sir said, we have this very nostalgic feeling of love that we probably haven’t experienced. So, our standards of love are also very high. We are not going to settle for just anything.”

Her comments offered a glimpse into how she views relationships, marriage and the expectations of today’s generation. While Ananya is open to marriage and starting a family in the future, she believes that finding the right relationship matters more than simply settling down at a particular age.