Aneet Padda recently joined Ahaan Panday‘s family for Alanna Panday’s baby shower, and glimpses from the intimate celebration have caught fans’ attention. The low-key gathering saw Aneet spending time with Ananya Panday and taking part in fun activities, giving fans a glimpse of her easygoing presence among the family.

One of the lighter moments from the celebration involved a team fabric stretch challenge. Aneet joined the activity as the guests took part in the playful competition. Ahaan Panday’s reaction after his team’s loss also became a talking point. His expression reportedly shifted from a smile to mock disappointment, leaving those around him amused.

Aneet’s appearance at the family celebration also brought attention to her bond with Ahaan. Fans have been noticing the pair’s matching North Star neck tattoos since earlier this year, and the detail has become a talking point among their followers. Their appearance together at the baby shower added another moment for fans to discuss online.

OMG ANEET ANANYA 😭😭 https://t.co/dkfrAsNC0h — a. (@asmiyql) October 8, 2026

Aneet was also seen mingling with Ananya Panday, making the gathering feel like a relaxed family occasion. Rather than a grand public event, the celebration offered a more personal setting filled with games, laughter and interactions among the guests.

The baby shower was organised for Alanna Panday, who is part of the Panday family and the sister of actor Ananya Panday. Aneet’s presence at the event has prompted fresh interest in how comfortably she appears to fit into Ahaan’s family circle.

While fans continue to discuss the matching tattoos and their moments together, the celebration itself remained focused on Alanna’s special occasion. The playful challenge and Ahaan’s exaggerated reaction added a dose of humour to the gathering, while Aneet’s interactions with the family became another detail that caught viewers’ attention.