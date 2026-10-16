Actress Aneet Padda, who gained widespread recognition with Mohit Suri’s romantic film Saiyaara opposite Ahaan Panday, is preparing for a different kind of role in Shakti Shalini. Produced by Maddock Films, the upcoming project will see her lead a story combining action, romance and supernatural elements. Aneet recently explained that choosing a film so different from Saiyaara was a conscious decision, as she wanted to explore something new rather than repeat the kind of role that brought her success.

Why Aneet Padda chose Shakti Shalini after Saiyaara

During an interview with Variety India, Aneet was asked whether she deliberately wanted to move away from romance following the success of Saiyaara.

She replied, “100%! I have been lucky to get “Shakti Shalini.’ It’s by definition, the exact thing I’m going to want to do after “Saiyaara.” It’s so different. It’s action, romance and supernatural. I’ve gotten the chance to explore a completely different version of me.”

The actress explained that the film offered her an opportunity to show audiences another side of her acting abilities.

Aneet Padda wanted to take responsibility for a solo film

Aneet also revealed that she specifically wanted to headline a film early in her career, despite the responsibility that comes with being its central character.

She added, “Also, I wanted to do a solo film, to be as blunt as I can be. I wanted to be able to say that this is my movie. As an actor, it’s on my shoulders. And how many women get to do that? I just felt very lucky to be able to have that in my second film. Even though it’s completely on my shoulders and that can be a little bit intimidating, but whatever happens with it is mine to own.”

Her comments reflect her intention to take on a leading role where the film’s outcome will also be her responsibility.

What we know about Shakti Shalini

Shakti Shalini is the sixth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Its title was announced during Diwali last year through a promotional video attached to Thamaa. The character was introduced with three descriptions: “The Protector”, “The Destroyer”, and “The Mother Of All”.

The film also features Nana Patekar, Vineet Kumar Singh and Vishal Jethwa in important roles.

Although Shakti Shalini was originally scheduled for December 2026, recent reports suggest that its release may move to 2027. The makers have not officially confirmed a revised release date.