HomeBollywoodNews

Aneri Vajani: Was hesitant about taking 'Baagin' role as I haven't done any supernatural shows

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Television actress Aneri Vajani, who is all set to be seen in the fantasy drama ‘Baaghin’, said she was initially a little hesitant about taking the role as she hasn’t done any supernatural shows before.

Aneri, who has featured in the shows such as ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Beyhadh’, said that It has been a roller-coaster journey for her.

“Initially, I was a little hesitant about taking on this role because I haven’t done any supernatural shows before and I couldn’t gather the confidence to do something of this magnitude. However, I chose to perceive it as a divine sign, turning ‘Baghin’ into an adventure.”

“Viewing it as an opportunity to embrace challenges, I welcomed the chance to step into a role I never imagined I’d undertake, given its considerable complexity for me as an actor,” said the actress, who made her debut in the world of small screen in 2012 ‘Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar’.

The actress added that the character’s evolution from innocence to possessing a tigress-like demeanour intrigued her deeply.

‘Baghin,’ is a series that delves into the epic battle between man and beast. In ‘Baaghin’, Aneri gets on a vengeful journey after being possessed by the spirit of a tigress.

The show is airing on Star Bharat. It also features a stellar cast, including Ansh Bagri, Zeeshan Khan, and Krrip Kapur Suri.

–IANS

dc/svn

Previous article
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur kicks off 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics C'ships in New Delhi
Next article
Sanam band drummer Keshav Dhanraj to marry Marcia on Valentine's Day
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US