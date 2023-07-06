scorecardresearch
Angira Dhar becomes IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year

Actress Angira Dhar, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', has been crowned IMDb's 2nd Breakout Star of the year.

The recognition came in the light of her work in the ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ which received a lot of positive response.

The actress shared that she knew that the streaming show will prove to be the turning point in her career.

Talking about the same, she said, “I knew ‘Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo’ would be the turning point in my career. There were many moments where I felt that it would change my life for good, not just career wise. The kind of growth you find in an actor is where I found ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ as I was playing a very intense character.”

Commenting on her character, she further mentioned, “Kajal is extremely layered and complex. The work I put into my character helped me find out things about me as Angira. It did a lot to me not just career wise but personally as well. Real Life Angira is capable of doing anything and everything she desires, including running a secret underground business.”

Earlier, Bhuvan Arora from ‘Farzi’ became the first Breakout Star of 2023.

Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support
Jaani on 'Jatti Fan': Kaur B's powerful vocals have brought life to the lyrics
