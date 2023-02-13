scorecardresearch
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur feature on book cover of John le Carre's 'The Night Manager'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have featured on the cover of the new edition of British-Irish author John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’, on which their upcoming eponymous streaming show is based.

This is the first time ever that an Indian show has featured on an international bestseller.

Reacting to the news, Anil Kapoor said, “To be featured on the cover of a bestselling novel, this has to be one of the most incredibly memorable moments of my acting career. When you’ve been in the industry for as long as I have, it’s easy to think that you’ve seen everything, but I could not have imagined something like this even in my wildest dreams. So grateful and humbled by this honour!”

Anil’s fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who plays the titular character in the series, also shared, “‘The Night Manager’ has been a very special project for me. I’m a huge fan of the book and for our poster to make it to the cover of the book it’s based on, we couldn’t have asked for more! It’s wonderful validation for all the work the whole team has put in.”

The series is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Nick, Stephen and Simon Cornwell, sons of the author, said “Our father John le Carre was hugely excited by the Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’. Even though sadly he did not live to see the finished show, we know he would have been thrilled by this breath-taking adaptation brilliantly helmed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose and the brilliant performances of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala and the whole cast.”

They further mentioned, “It’s a gripping and much-loved book and it’s wonderful to see it taking on new life in this way. Moments like these prove how well the story has travelled, and how it has echoed across the globe. And it’s incredibly exciting to see two of Bollywood’s greatest actors, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, on the cover of the book.”

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose, and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

