scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anil Kapoor-led series 'The Night Manager 2' releases a day earlier

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) The second part of the Anil Kapoor-led action-spy-crime-thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ has been released a day ahead of its scheduled date in view of the positive response its previews have been getting from its intended audience.

Kapoor, who plays the role of the villainous arms dealer Shelly, applauded the show creator Sandeep Modi, saying that he trusts him so much that he never feels the need to check his shots.

Ahead of the season’s release, Kapoor spoke on the show’s recent press con and said: “When Sandeep okayed a shot, I never felt the need to go and check it. I trust his creative instinct. I haven’t seen 99 per cent of the shots.”

Modi has also helmed the successful web series ‘Aarya’ and the Marathi film ‘Chumbak’. ‘The Night Manager’ is based on the British series of the same name, which, in turn, drew from John Le Carre’s eponymous novel.

The series has Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles.

–IANS

anv/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: Robinson has not looked dangerous in the series at all, says Ricky Ponting
Next article
Samsung unveils new line-up of gaming monitors in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung unveils new line-up of gaming monitors in India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Robinson has not looked dangerous in the series at all, says Ricky Ponting

Technology

Spending on apps in India to reach Rs 64 lakh cr by 2030: Report

News

TV actor Vishal Kotian all set for action-packed cameo as Bajarangi in 'Maitree'

Technology

Scientists capture 1st 'ghost particle' image of Milky Way galaxy

Sports

Hockey: Team is more determined than ever to bag Gold in Asian Games, says India captain Savita

News

Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth spotted on Greek vacay

Technology

OpenAI sued for 'stealing data’ from public without consent to train ChatGPT

Technology

Musk suggests fight with Zuckerberg could happen in Colosseum

News

Sarah Jessica Parker was averse to stripping down for 'Sex and the City'

Technology

SOFTSTAR Entertainment enters Indian gaming sector, launches 'Starlight Gaming'

Sports

Bad Homberg Open: Swiatek scores 10th successive win to reach first grass court semifinal

Technology

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Powerful gaming laptop with seamless performance

News

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife leaves town with kids amid divorce drama

Technology

Long Covid not a single condition, symptoms can change over time: Study

Sports

Kim Garth to return to Ireland as Australia rest Megan Schutt for women's ODI series

News

Sonam Kapoor: My idea is to do two pieces of content every year!

Technology

Exploring the enchanting 'Oasis Green' colour variant of realme 11 Pro Series: A captivating blend of nature & tech

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US