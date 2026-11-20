Actor Anil Kapoor recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and shared pictures from their meeting on social media. The actor also spoke about his earlier interaction with Macron during the French President’s visit to India. Recalling their first conversation, Anil said it was so natural that he felt as though they had known each other for years.

Anil shared a series of photographs on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse of his meeting with the French President. In one picture, Macron can be seen welcoming the actor, while other photographs show the two posing together. The meeting also included a tour of Macron’s office, where Anil got an opportunity to see several historical objects dating back to the time of Napoleon.

Anil Kapoor reveals what he discussed with Emmanuel Macron

Sharing the photographs, Anil spoke about the subjects they discussed and the warmth of meeting Macron again in Paris.

“When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we’d known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon’s time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange.”

He further thanked the French President for his hospitality, adding, “Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I’m glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India.”

Anil Kapoor’s four-decade journey in cinema

Anil Kapoor has been part of the Indian film industry for over four decades. He became widely recognised through films such as Mashaal, Meri Jung and Mr India. He later delivered several popular performances in films including Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Beta and Nayak.

The actor received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pukar. He also gained international recognition with Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. His international projects include Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, while he also headlined the Indian adaptation of the American television series 24.

His recent meeting with Emmanuel Macron brought together two subjects that Anil has spoken about in his Instagram post: cinema and culture. The photographs from Paris also offered a glimpse of the actor’s interaction with the French President beyond the world of films.