Anil Kapoor says his ‘Rennervations’ co-star Jeremy Renner is a ‘gem of a person’

Actor Anil Kapoor, who has once again worked in a Hollywood project in the form of ‘Rennervations’ with Jeremy Renner, feels that Jeremy is a “gem of a person”.

The four part mini-series is a documentary that features a host of international celebrities.

One of the episodes is based in India where Jeremy, who recently recovered from the snowplough accident, partners with Anil. Together, they go through the majestic state of Rajasthan to help a community facing a specific challenge that disproportionately affects children and impoverished communities.

Anil Kapoor described working on Rennervations with Jeremy Renner as an enriching experience.

He said: “Jeremy is a gem of a person, he has poured his heart and soul into this project. I was so humbled to share this wonderful journey with him. The entire local crew that came together was also brilliant. It was such an enriching experience and I am grateful for it. Working with Jeremy is always a pleasure, and delivering the mobile water treatment facility made it all the more worthwhile.”

For the same the two actors partnered with Uva Jagriti Sansthan (UJS), a grassroots organisation based in Rajasthan along with a local team of Indian fabricators. They transformed a decommissioned Indian jingle truck into a mobile water treatment plant, for the communities and schools that lack clean drinking water. To stay true to the culture and people, showrunner/Executive Producer of the series, Patrick Costello brought Indian producer, Gaurav Dhingra of Jungle Book Entertainment to help the production efforts and hire a local crew for the particular episode.

The series takes Jeremy around the world from his hometown of Reno, Nevada to Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India. In each location, Jeremy connects with leading organisations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago, Uva Jagriti Sansthan, and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas to learn about the needs of the local communities.

The show also stars celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Sebastiain Yatra and Anthony Mackie). The ‘Rennervation’ team includes Rory Millikin, Jeremy’s friend and business partner, Corey Wardleigh, lead mechanic, Rob ‘Bender’ Park, lead fabricator, along with the build crew Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self and Merri Oswald, Akamu ‘AK’ Whatley, Skiland ‘Ski’ Judd, Ryan Gunter, and Nick Socha.

Produced by Boardwalk Pictures, ‘Rennervations’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 3.