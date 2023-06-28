scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release in India on June 29

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) The Rachel Mc Adams and Kathy Bates-starrer ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’, which is set in the 1970s,  will hit Indian theatres on June 29.

A coming-of-age-comedy-drama film, the movie is based on the 1970 novel of the same name by Judy Blume, the trailer shows a bunch of teenage girls discovering their sexuality, dealing with puberty and the many changes that the process brings.

Directed and written by Kelly Fremon Craig and produced by James L. Brooks, the movie shows “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star Abby Ryder Fortson (who played Cassie Lang in the MCU films) playing the role of 11-year-old girl Margaret who apart from adolescence is also dealing with her family problems, including dealing with moving to a new environment, school and friends.

Additionally, the movie is produced by Kelly Fremon Craig, James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks and Aldric La’aulli Porter.

Distributed by Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has launched a full trailer of the film which stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie and Kathy Bates in key roles.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New breakthrough drug may help treat long Covid, cut reinfection risk
Next article
Global Chess League’s format is really good, we’re seeing the future in Dubai, says Magnus Carlsen
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global Chess League’s format is really good, we’re seeing the future in Dubai, says Magnus Carlsen

Technology

New breakthrough drug may help treat long Covid, cut reinfection risk

News

After National Award, makers of ‘72 Hoorain’ are upset over CBFC rejecting its trailer

Technology

Volvo becomes 4th automaker to adopt Tesla EV charging standard

Sports

Determined to maintain unbeaten run, says Sunil Chhetri

Sports

Manu Bhaker, Shriyanka Sadangi, Goldie Gujjar win in Rifle-Pistol trials

Technology

Oracle introduces generative AI capabilities to boost HR productivity

Technology

Nothing closes $96 mn round ahead of Phone (2) launch

Sports

Asian junior champion Kirti storms into quarters of 6th Youth Women's National Boxing

News

Kevin Spacey's UK criminal trial over multiple sexual assault allegations begins

News

Rob Kardashian wishes sister Khloe on her 39th birthday

Sports

Host at least one World Cup cricket match in Mohali: Sahney

Sports

Lucknow Super Giants' off-field performance point to spectacular first season at home

News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US