‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release in India on June 29

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) The Rachel Mc Adams and Kathy Bates-starrer ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’, which is set in the 1970s, will hit Indian theatres on June 29.

A coming-of-age-comedy-drama film, the movie is based on the 1970 novel of the same name by Judy Blume, the trailer shows a bunch of teenage girls discovering their sexuality, dealing with puberty and the many changes that the process brings.

Directed and written by Kelly Fremon Craig and produced by James L. Brooks, the movie shows “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star Abby Ryder Fortson (who played Cassie Lang in the MCU films) playing the role of 11-year-old girl Margaret who apart from adolescence is also dealing with her family problems, including dealing with moving to a new environment, school and friends.

Additionally, the movie is produced by Kelly Fremon Craig, James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Judy Blume, Amy Lorraine Brooks and Aldric La’aulli Porter.

Distributed by Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has launched a full trailer of the film which stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie and Kathy Bates in key roles.

–IANS

anv/kvd