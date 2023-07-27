scorecardresearch
Ariana Grande's new boyfriend Ethan Slater files for divorce from wife

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) Amid his new romance with singer Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater has filed for divorce from his wife of four years Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a baby boy.

According to TMZ, which cited legal documents, Slater filed for divorce in New York. The reason for his split from Lilly Jay was not listed.

The filing comes amid Slater’s newfound romance with ‘Wicked’ co-star Ariana Grande, who also broke up with husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

Prior to his budding relationship with Ariana, the Broadway performer had dedicated multiple tributes to wife Lilly.

In November, he shared photos on Instagram to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. “My best friend,” Slater captioned the post. “4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best and most (*bizarre*) year yet.”

Seven months later, he praised his wife on Mother’s Day.

“Happy first Mother’s Day,” Ethan wrote alongside pics of himself and his newborn son, “to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world, from me and this little guy.”

Since news of his relationship with Ariana, Slater has set his Instagram account to private.

Slater and Lilly were high school sweethearts, and got married in 2018, and welcomed a son together last year.

Sources close to Lilly said she was heartbroken to hear about Slater’s new relationship and feels he abandoned his brand-new family.

According to the sources, Lilly Jay’s heart is most broken over the fact that her young son “won’t have both his mom and dad around constantly”.

Grande, 30, separated from Gomez, 27, following nearly two years of marriage due to distance.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer and Slater’s romance was revealed days after news broke that she and husband Dalton Gomez were divorcing.

Grande and Slater have been together for several months now, and started dating after meeting on the set of ‘Wicked’.

–IANS

anv/prw

