Arjun Dwivedi: Being on Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Arjun Dwivedi, who recently featured in the action thriller series ‘Indian Police Force’ (IPF) shared that being on a Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world, adding that he loves the vibrant energy and the universe he creates.

Doctor turned actor, Arjun is known for his work in ‘The Vaccine War’, and ‘Baadshaho’.

Talking about his experience working with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Arjun said: “Being on a Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world. I absolutely love the vibrant energy and the universe he creates, where my passions—automobiles, driving, action, and adventure—become the pulse of the film. Working with sir is a privilege. He’s an incredible director, human being, and collaborator.”

The cop universe IPF’ created by Rohit, stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

“Our coordination as director and actor was seamless. I easily understood his vision for my character, and we worked in perfect harmony. Rohit Sir’s passion, focus, and work ethic are an inspiration. He’s more than a director; he’s an institution. Our shared love for automobiles, especially the Scorpio, only strengthened our bond. It was an experience I’ll cherish forever,” said the ‘CID’ fame actor.

Arjun essays the character of the Bangladesh intelligence head who clashes with the Indian Police team in a high-octane Rohit Shetty-style climax set in Bangladesh in ‘IPF’.

He shared: “Taking on the mantle of Bangladesh’s intelligence head in the ‘Indian Police Force’ was a dream come true. The climax explodes in true Rohit Shetty style, with a thrilling clash between my character and the Indian police team on Bangladeshi soil.”

Arjun, who also featured in Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has been roped in for Rohit’s ‘Singham Again’, starring Ajay Devgn.

‘IPF’ also stars Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, and Rituraj Singh in pivotal roles.

–IANS

sp/kvd