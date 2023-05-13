Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for songs such as ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’ and ‘Tere Mere’, has unveiled a surprise single titled ‘HIIR’. For the track, the singer has collaborated with musical duo Lost Stories, Kimera, and hip-hop artiste Yashraj.

The track blends genres with elements of pop, electronic and dance, as well as hip-hop. Armaan has called the track his “boldest collaborative effort” so far.

Talking about the single, he said: “I’m glad I could team up with my buddies Lost Stories, Yashraj and Kimera to put out a track that we all can be really proud of and genuinely just have fun with. Sonically, the song is pushing quite a few boundaries and is a unique blend of Punjabi Pop, Desi Hip Hop and UK Drum and Bass. I’ve used a very different vocal tone in this song and I’m sure my fans will be in for a treat.”

He further mentioned: “I truly believe that ‘HIIR’ could prove to be a major game changer with respect to bringing in a fresh wave to the Indian music scene. Here’s to hoping it does that and much more in the near future.”

“HIIR” is available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms.

–IANS

