Armaan Malik, OAFF join hands to create disruption with new track 'Tabaahi'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik and composer-producer OAFF have collaborated to release their new song titled ‘Tabaahi, which has a chill-pop vibe and captures a perfect blend of sound and energy to get fans grooving to its beats.

Speaking about the song, Armaan said, “Collaborating with OAFF was an unexpected yet beautiful experience. ‘Tabaahi’ brought out a different side to my musicality which I had never known or accessed before.”

“That’s the beauty of collaborations, they always bring a new colour of both artists to the fore. We hope that this song of ours becomes a part of your playlist and makes you feel all the emotions we felt while making it.”

OAFF said that the song is about two people coming together.

“There is a line in there that is ‘Thoda thoda sa main hu, thoda thoda sa tu bhi hain’ which captures the spirit of the collaboration. It really was a coming together of two different artists and creating something new.”

“I was often pleasantly surprised during the making of the song about how in sync Armaan and I were, even though we had never met before.”

