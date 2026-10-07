The first official poster of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has introduced veteran actor Arun Govil as King Dashrath. The actor is seen seated on an elaborate throne and dressed in traditional royal clothing. His appearance in the poster has attracted attention because Govil is already closely associated with the story of Lord Ram, having played the iconic role in the popular television adaptation of Ramayan. His casting as King Dashrath in the new film has therefore created a sense of nostalgia among many viewers.

The upcoming film is being produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is planned as a two part adaptation of the Ramayana and features a large cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. With Arun Govil now appearing as King Dashrath, the film brings together actors from different generations for the retelling of the well known epic.

The poster focuses on Govil’s character as a royal figure, with detailed traditional costumes and an elaborate throne forming the setting. While the poster does not reveal much about the story, it gives viewers their first look at Govil’s appearance as Dashrath. His presence is particularly notable because of his earlier connection with the character of Lord Ram, a role that made him widely recognised across the country.

He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya.Arun Govil as King Dashrath. 👑 https://t.co/q5wHKNtXMg — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 7, 2026

The new Ramayana is being planned for a large theatrical release, with the makers also preparing the film for IMAX and other premium formats. The project is expected to use 3D technology as part of its presentation. The story will follow the familiar characters and events of the Ramayana while presenting them through a new cinematic adaptation.

The film is scheduled for a Diwali release in early November 2026. With the first poster now introducing Arun Govil as King Dashrath, attention will likely remain on the other character looks and updates that the makers reveal before the release. For many viewers, however, Govil’s return to the world of the Ramayana remains one of the most talked about aspects of the latest announcement.