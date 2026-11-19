Aryan Khan has added another milestone to his journey as a filmmaker. Following his much discussed directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*, Aryan has been featured on the cover of the inaugural edition of TIME100 India. The recognition marks an important moment for the young filmmaker, who has now found a place in the first ever Indian edition of the well known TIME list.

Aryan’s appearance on the cover comes after he stepped behind the camera for the first time with The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*. The Netflix project marked his entry into filmmaking as a director and brought him into the spotlight for his work behind the scenes. His latest feature on TIME100 India adds another notable development to his growing journey in the entertainment industry.

A new milestone after his directorial debut

The inaugural TIME100 India edition is a landmark initiative from TIME, bringing attention to influential voices from the country. Aryan’s presence on its cover places him among the personalities being recognised as part of this first edition. While his directorial debut introduced audiences to his work as a filmmaker, the TIME100 India feature marks a separate milestone in his public journey.

For Aryan, the recognition comes at a time when audiences are getting to know him through his creative work rather than only his family background. Directing a project for a major streaming platform gave him an opportunity to establish his own identity in the entertainment industry. His inclusion on the cover now adds to the attention surrounding his first project as a director.

Aryan Khan’s journey as a filmmaker

With The Ba**ds Of Bollywood*, Aryan took his first major step into direction. The project marked the beginning of a new professional chapter, allowing him to explore storytelling from behind the camera. His appearance on TIME100 India’s inaugural cover is another development in that journey.

The feature also highlights the growing interest in Aryan’s work following his move into filmmaking. However, the cover recognition and his directorial debut remain two distinct milestones. Together, they mark a significant phase in his early career as he continues to build his place in the entertainment industry.