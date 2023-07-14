scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

As 'Janam Janam Ke Saathi' goes off air, Sneha Jain says its difficult to find right kind of work

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) TV actress Sneha Jain, who is known for her work in shows such as ‘Krishnadasi’, joined the cast of the drama series ‘Janam Janam Ka Saath’ which suddenly went off air.

Speaking about the sudden shut down, she said that finding the right kind of work these days is very difficult.

Elaborating on this, she said: “Finding the right kind of work nowadays is very difficult because many production houses and many channels are getting introduced. There are many new opportunities and fresh actors.”

“So, the number is increasing day by day. It gets difficult to get the right work and right opportunities. Sometimes you do feel that you want to do a particular kind of project but you don’t get it. Sometimes you get the project but that does not work for such a long time.”

She also spoke on the unpredictability of the whole industry, saying that when you expect things to work out, many a time they do not as several shows get cancelled within two-three months, while sometimes a show which you do not think will work can become the defining aspect of an actor’s whole career.

Sneha also added: “When an opportunity comes and you are unsure whether you should take it or not, and you deny it, another actor has already taken that opportunity. There are a lot of actors, a lot of opportunities. So, you’ve already missed an opportunity by the time you find it. It exists and will continue to exist.”

Speaking on the importance of networking in the TV industry, Sneha said “It works sometimes,” adding that contacts in the industry can help because if you know a director or a production house, then you can work more easily. Otherwise it is all in the hands of the creative heads and the channel. She said that in the end only your work defines you, saying that socialising by going to parties in order to be recognised is a very wrong perspective. Rather quality work is what is important, so she believes more in the importance of working on herself in order to improve her work.

–IANS

anv/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jamie Foxx still 'not 100 per cent' better despite recent outings
Next article
US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins
This May Also Interest You
Sports

US Open: Sindhu, Lakshya march into quarterfinals with easy wins

News

Jamie Foxx still 'not 100 per cent' better despite recent outings

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja loses her cool and snaps at Jiya, calls her 'slow poison'

Technology

Twitter starts paying hefty sums to creators via ads revenue sharing programme (Ld)

Technology

App by Indian researchers to help identify autistic children

Fashion and Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone in bold lipstick wearing stylish white sportswear

Sports

'He kept explaining to me how to bat on this wicket…': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals backing he got from Rohit Sharma

News

Sonali Bendre, Maleesha Kharwa ramp walk to tune of song 'Pretty Woman' on 'IBD 3'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Aashika Bhatia tells Bebika Dhurve about Elvish Yadav fat-shaming her in a roast

News

Ameesha Patel talks about reprising her character in 'Gadar 2': Sakeena runs through my veins

News

Gripping survival drama 'Kaala Paani' to showcase journey through Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Technology

Google Play Games beta on PC now available in India

News

Henry Cavill goes all out in last outing as Geralt in trailer for Vol.2 of 'The Witcher' Season 3

News

Sunny Deol reveals how iconic 'handpump scene' in 'Gadar' came to life

Technology

US FDA okays 1st over-the-counter birth control pill

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar pens heartfelt note as she goes on her healing journey

Technology

June 2023 was the hottest ever on Earth: NASA, NOAA

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav enters and hugs Abhishek Malhan; Fans want to see more bromance

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US