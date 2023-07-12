scorecardresearch
As 'Super 30' turns four, Hrithik says 'it's an experience lived'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) As his film ‘Super 30’ clocked four years in Hindi cinema on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a thoughtful note.

Released in 2019, ‘Super 30’ is a biographical drama based on the life of a mathematics teacher and his educational programme of the same name, it is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar.

Hrithik shared throwback pictures from the film on his social media saying: “Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor and collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish.”

Breaking the stereotypes, Hrithik, who is also known as the ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood, slipped into a rural and rooted character for the film.

Currently, Hrithik is gearing for the release of his upcoming Sidhharth Anand directorial ‘Fighter’.

Touted as India’s first aerial action film, ‘Fighter’ also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

–IANS

sp/dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Study shows 'Man in the Moon' craters 200 mn years old than thought
Discord introduces new tool that informs parents about teen's activity
