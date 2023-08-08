scorecardresearch
Asha Bhosle to perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on Sept 8

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will perform in Dubai on her 90th birthday on September 8.

The concert — ‘Asha@90 Live’ — will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and will see the veteran singer perform some of her most memorable tracks on the occasion of her birthday.

Bhosle interacted with the media on Tuesday, and spoke about the concert. She also sang the song ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’.

In her career spanning over eight decades, the Padma Vibhushan awardee has recorded songs for films and albums in various languages and received several accolades, including two National Film Awards, 18 Maharashtra State Film Awards, and two Grammy nominations, among many others.

She is considered to be one of the most influential singers of India and has over 12,000 songs to her credit in various languages.

Known for her versatility, the singer has worked with an array of music directors from different generations such as O.P. Nayyar, Khayyam, Shankar-Jaikishan, R.D. Burman, whom she married in 1980, A.R. Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja, among several others.

She is the sister of the late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belongs to the prominent Mangeshkar family.

She started her film career with low-budget films before she eventually moved on to lend her voice to some of the greatest hits of Hindi cinema.

–IANS

aa/arm

2
