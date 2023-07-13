scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ashi Singh ditches the tomboy look, dons an all-gold bridal ensemble in 'Meet'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Meet’s daughter, Sumeet in the popular show ‘Meet’, will don an all-gold bridal ensemble in the show. In the course of the show’s two-year run, this will be the first time Ashi will wear an out-and-out feminine outfit with long hair.

The show presents the story of Meet Hooda, who questions societal norms of gender roles and proves that there’s no work or responsibility that a woman can’t take.

After the recent 16-year leap, viewers witnessed how Meet’s daughter Sumeet (Ashi Singh) is always trying to be like her deceased mother so that she can live up to her name. The audiences are in for some exciting drama with Sumeet getting married to Shagun’s (Amrapali Gupta) son Raunak (Vikram Bham).

Talking about the same, Ashi said: “This is the third time I have been dressed as a bride in the show. But this time around, I’m not a tomboy bride but a very soft, feminine one in keeping with Sumeet’s persona. I was delighted to see my bridal look. The ‘all gold’ lehenga and jewellery really stand out. The look in the show truly captures Sumeet’s elegance and the grandeur of the occasion.”

She added: “The makers and costume designers of the show have gone above and beyond to create a stunning ensemble. I believe the overall look is a blend of vintage glamour and modern sophistication. As for my makeup, it’s soft and natural, enhancing the radiant beauty of Sumeet.”

In the upcoming episodes of Meet, Sumeet and Raunak’s wedding drama will intensify when Raunak claims to be her husband while Sumeet claims that it is Shlok she has tied the knot with. The matter aggravates when Shlok denies having married her. Amid doubts about her character and values, Sumeet stands at a critical juncture.

‘Meet’ airs every day on Zee TV.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity software development in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity software development in India

Technology

Google sees huge opportunities for future of AI in S.Korea

Technology

Generative AI making waves in medical device industry: Report

News

Last Minute India's 'Jaane Anjaane' is about the transformative process of caving in to love

News

Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause

News

For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Technology

New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness

Technology

100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman

Technology

Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' now available in 9 Indian languages

Technology

Xbox introduces voice reporting feature

Technology

Man jailed for 3 years for leaking Samsung's edge panel tech to China

News

'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' lead the pack at 2023 Emmy nominations

Technology

Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars

Sports

Vinesh Phogat is in deep trouble! NADA issues notice for whereabouts failure

Technology

Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Player Development Programme might unearth talents like Haris Rauf in Zimbabwe, says Durban Qalandars coach Mansoor Rana

Technology

Garmin announces new smartwatch series with AMOLED display in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film’s ticket

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US