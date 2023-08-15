Ashley Olsen welcomes baby boy Otto with Lois Eisner

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen’s older sister has now become a mom, welcoming her new kid with husband Lois Eisner.

The couple have named their new son Otto. But no other reports have been made available regarding the birth as of now.

According to People, Ashley gave birth to her son, Otto, a few months ago in New York — having the bundle of joy with her husband, Louis Eisner, whom she married in December of last year. Ashley’s relationship with her artist husband has been kept mostly private, except for being spotted out together a handful of times in NYC.

The pair were said to have met via mutual friends, they both had from their time in high school and sparked up a five-year friendship before turning their connection into something more romantic later on.

This news took fans by surprise who went on to their X account to give their congratulations.

One person wrote: “Wow, I had no idea she was pregnant! Congratulations Ashley!”

Another netizen wrote: “Little Michelle is having kids. I’m old,” in a joking reference to Ashley’s famous character, Michelle, in the series ‘Full House’ where she starred along with her sister Mary-Kate- Michelle Tanner.

Another follower, in reference to the show added: “Now it’s a full house!”

In July 2019, Ashley sparked engagement buzz while out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner after a photo surfaced of the star couple wearing a prominent dark band worn on her left ring finger.

While the two have managed to keep their relationship private, they have occasionally stepped into the spotlight.

In 2021, the artist shared a photo of Ashleyon his Instagram. That same year, they made their red carpet debut as a couple.

